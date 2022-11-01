Embracer Shuts Down Onoma, Eidos to Co-Develop Games With Xbox - News

/ 561 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Embracer Group has shut down Onoma, the studio that was formerly known as Square Enix Montreal until it was rebranded less than a month ago, according to a report from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier who cites people familiar with the situation and being confirmed by a representative for Embracer.

The studio's closure will impact around 200 employees with some of them moving to Eidos Montreal.

The move to close the studio is reportedly part of a cost-cutting initiative. Eidos has also cancelled an unannounced game and reduced the scope of another unannounced title.

Eidos is reportedly working on a new Deus Ex that is in early developing, as well as working with Xbox to help develop several titles, including Playground Games' Fable.

Embracer Group announced its plans to acquire Square Enix Montreal, as well as Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal from Square Enix in May of this year for $300 million with the deal closing in August.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles