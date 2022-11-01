Embracer Shuts Down Onoma, Eidos to Co-Develop Games With Xbox - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 561 Views
Publisher Embracer Group has shut down Onoma, the studio that was formerly known as Square Enix Montreal until it was rebranded less than a month ago, according to a report from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier who cites people familiar with the situation and being confirmed by a representative for Embracer.
The studio's closure will impact around 200 employees with some of them moving to Eidos Montreal.
The move to close the studio is reportedly part of a cost-cutting initiative. Eidos has also cancelled an unannounced game and reduced the scope of another unannounced title.
Eidos is reportedly working on a new Deus Ex that is in early developing, as well as working with Xbox to help develop several titles, including Playground Games' Fable.
Embracer Group announced its plans to acquire Square Enix Montreal, as well as Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal from Square Enix in May of this year for $300 million with the deal closing in August.
Not massively surprising. Two studios in the same location? A new owner is always likely to consolidate them into one, which will always lead to a bit of overlap and thus some lay-offs.
Going from their overall record, they've only ever done mobile games, so not much of value is lost.
Though I do feel sorry for those Avatar TLA fans, their game may likely get canned with the studio being shut down.
I think it makes a lot of sense for embracer to consolidate some of these smaller studios that they've purchased and try to put together a few that are capable of producing AAA content. They don't need 70 small studios and just a couple bigger ones. They'd be better off with 25 small studios and 10 bigger ones.