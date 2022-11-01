The Last of Us HBO Series Release Date May Have Leaked - News

The release date for The Last of Us HBO TV series might have leaked online as the HBO Max app lists January 15, 2023 as the release date.

This has been verified by VideoGamesChronicle who spoke with a senior source with knowledge of the planned release date. The source also says the official reveal for the release date will occur later this week.

It isn't known if The Last of Us HBO TV series will be available on the same day in countries where HBO Max isn't available. The series is confirmed to air on HBO Max in the US and Sky in the UK.

View a trailer of the show below:

The first season of the show will adapt the first game in the franchise. However, some episodes will "deviate greatly" due to the game and HBO series being in a different medium. Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann is one of five directors for the first season of the upcoming The Last of Us HBO TV series.

The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal plays Joel and Bella Ramey, best known for her role as Lyanna Mormont in HBO's Game of Thrones, plays Ellie.

