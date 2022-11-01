God of War Ragnarok Behind the Scenes Video is About Designing Creatures and Characters - News

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Santa Monica Studio have released the third video in its Behind the Scenes series for God of War Ragnarök.

The third episode is called " Designing Creatures and Characters." The video covers how the team at Santa Monica Studio "creates characters and creatures that bring our Norse realms to life."

A new episode will be released every Tuesday and each one will be taking a look into one aspect of the game. This includes the story, combat, music, cinematics, and more.

View the video below:

God of War Ragnarök will launch for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 9.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

