Vampire Survivors Launches November 10 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass

Developer Poncle announced the roguelike action game, Vampire Survivors, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass on November 10.

The game first released in Early Access for PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on December 17, 2021, while the full release happened on October 20, 2022. It is also available on PC Game Pass.

Vampire Survivors is a time survival game with minimalistic gameplay and roguelite elements. Hell is empty, the devils are here, and there’s no place to run or hide. All you can do is survive as long as you can until death inevitably puts an end to your struggles. Gather gold in each run to buy upgrades and help the next survivor.

