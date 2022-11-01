Xbox Game Pass Adds Pentiment, Somerville, Return to Monkey Island, and More - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft has announced 10 more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes The Legend of Tianding, The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season, The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season, Ghost Song, Football Manager 2023, Football Manager 2023 Console, Return to Monkey Island, Vampire Survivors, Pentiment, and Somerville.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

The Legend of Tianding (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Available on day one with Game Pass: It is the early 20th century, and Taiwan is under the control of Imperial Japan. Play as the legendary outlaw and folk hero Liao Tianding, as you kung-fu fight your way through the colorful streets of Taipei in this sidescrolling beat-em-up.

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (PC)

As Javier, a young man determined to find the family taken from him, you meet a young girl who has experienced her own unimaginable loss. Her name is Clementine, and your fates are bound together in a story where every choice you make could be your last.

The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season (PC)

The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries stars the iconic, blade-wielding character from Robert Kirkman’s best-selling comic books. Haunted by her past, and coping with unimaginable loss and regret, the story explores Michonne’s absence between issues #126 and #139 of the comic book.

Coming Soon

Ghost Song (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 3

Available on day one with Game Pass: On the desolate moon of Lorian, a long-dormant Deadsuit awakens from slumber. Journey beneath the surface on an atmospheric 2D adventure of self-discovery, ancient mysteries, and cosmic terror. Explore winding caverns and acquire new abilities to unearth this alien world’s long-buried secrets.

Football Manager 2023 (PC) – November 8

Available on day one with PC Game Pass: Football Manager 2023 brings you closer to the beautiful game, from the supporters that live and breathe every match to your board, scouts, players and opposition managers. Earn the backing of the fans by outsmarting your rivals and delivering success on the pitch.

Football Manager 2023 Console (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 8

Available on day one with Game Pass: Become the best in Football Manager 2023 Console, newly renamed for this season. Formerly titled the Xbox edition, this tailored version of Football Manager zones in on football’s most important areas – the transfer market, the tactics board, and the pitch.

Return to Monkey Island (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 8

Return to Monkey Island is an unexpected, thrilling return of series creator Ron Gilbert that continues the story of the legendary adventure games The Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games.

Vampire Survivors (Console) – November 10

Vampire Survivors is coming soon to Xbox consoles and you can play the full release today with PC Game Pass! Jump straight into the action, mow down thousands of night creatures, and survive until dawn! The gothic-horror world of Vampire Survivors will throw relentless hordes of monsters at you: make the right choices, or rely on your skills and favorite weapons to turn the tide and quickly snowball against your enemies.

Pentiment (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 15

Available on day one with Game Pass: From Obsidian and Xbox Game Studios, step into a living illustrated world inspired by illuminated manuscripts and printed woodcuts in a time when Europe is at a crossroads of great religious and political change. Walk in the footsteps of Andreas Maler, a master artist who finds himself in the middle of murders, scandals, and intrigue in the Bavarian Alps. Choose your backgrounds, impact a changing world, and see the consequences of your decisions in this narrative adventure.

Somerville (Console and PC) – November 15

Available on day one with Game Pass: In the wake of an otherworldly invasion that’s left the world in catastrophe, you must find the means to make your family whole again. Explore a rich and atmospheric world, along with the intimate repercussions of large scale conflict, in a hand-crafted sci-fi narrative experience set across a perilous rural landscape.

DLC / Game Updates

Sniper Elite 5: Up Close & Personal Pack and Free Map – Available now

Game Pass members can save 10% off the Sniper Elite 5 Up Close & Personal weapon and skin pack! Plus, check out the free multiplayer map – Kraken’s Lair! Prepare for close confrontation with a new character look and bolstered artillery of heavy fire weapons.

Sea of Thieves: Return of the Damned – November 3 to November 17

The Sea of Thieves faces a tipping point: a ritual that will either banish Captain Flameheart’s spirit or restore him to the world! Take sides and strive to turn entire Sea Forts to your cause in ‘Return of the Damned’, Sea of Thieves’ ninth time-limited Adventure running from November 3-17.

Halo Infinite: Winter Update – November 8

The Winter Update offers players fresh multiplayer content like two new arena maps, two themed events, a new mode, and a free 30-tier Battle Pass. The update also brings a variety of quality-of-life improvements such as Match XP; a faster way of progressing your Battle Passes.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition – November 11

From light planes and wide body jets to gliders and helicopters, fly highly detailed and accurate aircraft in the Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition, available to Game Pass members at no additional cost. Test your piloting skills against the challenges of real-time atmospheric simulation and live weather in a dynamic and living world. The sky is calling!

Leaving Soon

The following games will be leaving the Game Pass library soon, so there’s no better time than now to cross these off your play list. With the arrival of Football Manager 2023 on its way, Football Manager 2022 will be leaving the Game Pass library and delisted from the Xbox Store. Don’t forget to use your membership discount to save up to 20% on the remaining games you wish to keep in your library!

Leaving November 8

Football Manager 2022 (PC)

(PC) Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Leaving November 15

Art of Rally (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Fae Tactics (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Next Space Rebel (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) One Step from Eden (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Supraland (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

