Stadia-Exclusive Wavetale Headed to Consoles and PC on December 12 - News

/ 251 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Thunderful Games has announced the once Stadia-exclusive Wavetale will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on December 12. A demo is now available on Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Explore an open sea and the decaying archipelago of Strandville in Wavetale, a story-driven action-adventure game introducing you to fed-up fishermen, secretive hermits – and maybe a pirate or two. Traverse calm waters and surging waves as Sigrid, a young girl who befriends a mysterious shadow that provides her with the power to walk on water.

Speed through the waves, swing yourself from housetops with your net, and defeat an old nemesis to save the citizens of the islands. All with a bit of help from the shadows down below—and your cranky grandmother.

Key Features:

Speed through the open sea and swing yourself between buildings in this fast-paced adventure

Experience a heart-warming story about loss and reconciliation

Make new acquaintances amongst Strandvilles diverse cast of islanders – from the charmingly cocky surfer girl to an old fisherman turned fashion designer

Change your appearance with collectible hats, hair dyes and outfits

Fill the pages of Sigrid’s scrapbook with special drawings to learn more about her world

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles