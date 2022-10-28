QUByte to Release Classic Titles for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

QUByte Interactive has announced it is re-releasing older games for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The games include beat 'em ups, platformers, and RPGs.

Check out the complete list of games below:

Beat ‘Em Up Archives: Iron Commando and Legend

Iron Commando was originally developed by French studio Arcade Zone and released for Super Nintendo Entertainment System on February 10, 1995 in Japan. Legend was developed by the same studio and first released in April 1994 in North America.

Stone Protectors

Stone Protectors was originally developed by British studio Eurocom and released for Super Nintendo Entertainment System in November 1994.

Glover

Glover is a puzzle adventure game consisting of six worlds with 30 different levels. You control a charismatic glove that walks on two fingers, dribbles and plays with a bouncing rubber ball. It was originally developed by British developer Interactive Studios and released for Nintendo 64 on November 16, 1998 in North America.

Brave Battle Saga: The Legend of The Magic Warrior

Brave Battle Saga: The Legend of The Magic Warrior was originally developed by Taiwanese studio Chuanpu Technology and released for SEGA Genesis / Mega Drive in 1996.

Legend of Wukong

Legend of Wukong was originally developed by Taiwanese studio Gamtec and released for SEGA Genesis / Mega Drive in 1996.

