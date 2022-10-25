Age Of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Age of Empire IV Headed to Xbox Consoles in 2023 - News

/ 357 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft during the Age of Empires 25th Anniversary Celebration live stream today announced Age Of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Age of Empire IV are coming to the Xbox consoles.

Age Of Empires II: Definitive Edition will launch for Xbox consoles on January 31, 2023 and Age of Empire IV will launch in 2023 for Xbox consoles.

The console versions of the games will also be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers and Xbox Cloud Gaming for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

The console versions will have keyboard and mouse support, as well as controller support and a tutorial design for controller input. There is also optional crossplay between Xbox and PC.

Age Of Empires II: Definitive Edition first released for PC in November 2019 and Age of Empire IV first released for PC in October 2021.

View the console announcement trailer below:

Read the Xbox Wire post on the announcement below:

We’re ageing up and heading into the console age. Age of Empires is coming to Xbox consoles in 2023! Our team has been listening to you when you’ve been asking us to bring these globally beloved RTS titles to Xbox and we’ll be doing that next year. After launching and evolving these games, the time is right to bring them to both existing fans and new players on Xbox. 2023 will have two console launches to look forward to: Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition arrives on Xbox on January 31, 2023, with Age of Empires IV coming to consoles later in the year.

Age of Empires has grown and thrived over 25 years because of players all over the world who’ve conquered campaigns, succeeded in skirmish and mastered multiplayer. We keep our players at the heart of what we do and pay close attention to what they tell us. So, after hearing requests for Age of Empires to make its Xbox console debut, we heard you and we agreed!

2022 has been an incredible year for Age of Empires with over 25 game updates, more than 15 in-game events (with excellent rewards) and over 14,000 mods created and published. The Age of Empires community continues to grow and thrive.

We knew that bringing the complexity of RTS to Xbox consoles was a massive task and one we had to approach carefully and thoughtfully. The team has been working hard to bring an experience that not only feels great using a controller, but also teaches players how to play on Xbox. A new tutorial designed specifically for controller input paired with a new user experience for console will help players get started. We’ve also added a new game AI which helps make resource management in a strategy game efficient and intuitive.

We’re so excited to bring one of the best and most beloved RTS games of all time to Xbox. Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition has been growing since its release in 2019. After almost 40 updates, 3 DLC additions bringing new civilizations and campaigns, and a constant stream of improvements, the game is the best it’s ever been. Players can enjoy 83 maps, 42 multiplayer civilizations, 34 single-player campaigns, 10 multiplayer modes, and 7 co-op campaigns. And now, Xbox players will be able to enjoy all this phenomenal game has to offer!

For those players who are loyal to keyboard and mouse, we’ve ensured that those inputs are supported in the console version. We also considered the functionality Xbox players have come to expect from their games and so the game will include optional crossplay between platforms, allowing you to play with your friends on Xbox and on PC. We’re also bringing the game to Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta), allowing players to continue their empire building, even when away from PC or console.

2023 will be a big year for those of you who’ve been asking for an Xbox version of Age of Empires as we’ll also be releasing a console version of Age of Empires IV later in the year! The console teams have been working closely together to create a complementary experience that will bring the newest addition to the Age of Empires roster to Xbox players. We’ll have more to share next year so be sure to follow our official social channels to hear all the news as it comes.

Both console versions of the games will be available through the Microsoft Store, Xbox Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, bringing the trebuchet launching, castle destroying, empire building action to players across the globe on the platforms they want to play on.

We can’t wait to begin this new age. Join us!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles