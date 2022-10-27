PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S Sales Comparison - September 2022 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 541 Views
The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S both launched in November 2020. The PlayStation 5 launched November 12, 2020 in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore, and the rest of the world on November 19, 2020. The Xbox Series X|S launched worldwide on November 10, 2020.
PS5 Vs. XSX|S Worldwide:
Gap change in latest month: 322,522 - PS5
Gap change over last 12 months: 1,680,294 - PS5
Total Lead: 6,796,311 - PS5
PlayStation 5 Total Sales: 23,953,309
Xbox Series X|S Total Sales: 17,156,998
September 2022 is the 23rd month the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 5 when compared to the aligned launch of the Xbox Series X|S by 322,522 units.
In the last 12 months, the PlayStation 5 has outsold the Xbox Series X|S by 1.68 million units. The PlayStation 5 is currently ahead by 6.80 million units.
The PlayStation 5 has sold 23.95 million units in 23 months, while the Xbox Series X|S sold 17.16 million units. The PlayStation 5 has a 58.3 percent marketshare (-4.5% year-over-year), compared to 41.7 percent for the Xbox Series X|S (+4.5% year-over-year).
The PlayStation 5 is currently 3.05 million units behind of the PlayStation 4 when you align launches and the Xbox Series X|S is ahead of the Xbox One by 2.90 million units.

What were the lifetime sales for the PS4 and Xbox One launch aligned at this point?
PS4 sales were at 27.01M units and the Xbox One sales were at 14.26M for a gap of 12.75M.
It's crazy that the PS4 had already almost doubled up the Xbox One by that point.
My current end of year predictions for PS5 is being around 30 million lifetime, and for Xbox Series X|S around 22 million lifetime.
Depends on stock availability, but those predictions will likely be fairly close.