N64's Mario Party 1 and 2 Coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on November 2

Nintendo announced the Nintendo 64 games, Mario Party and Mario Party 2, are coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on Wednesday, November 2.

Mario Party released for the Nintendo 64 in Japan in December 1998, North America in February 1999, and in Europe in March 1999. Mario Party 2 released for the Nintendo 64 in Japan in December 1999, North America in January 2000, and in Europe in October 2000.

Other confirmed Nintendo 64 games coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack in the future includes Mario Party 3, Pokémon Stadium, Pokémon Stadium 2, 1080 Snowboarding, Excitebike 64, and GoldenEye 007.

Read details on the game below:

Mario Party

Mario Party launched for the Nintendo 64 system in 1999 and was the original party-starter for the series! In this classic four-player party game, you’ll join Mario and friends across nine action-packed Adventure Boards and 56 minigames in colorful multiplayer* (or solo!) competition.

Mario Party 2

Keep the party going with Mario Party 2 and celebrate like it’s the year 2000 all over again! Mario and his Mushroom Kingdom friends return for another round of Bowser-bashing board-game action, complete with fancy costumes, new Adventure Boards and minigames.

