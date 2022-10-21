Anno 1800 Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Luna - News

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Ubisoft Blue Byte have announced city-building real-time strategy game, Anno 1800, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Amazon Luna.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions is titled Anno 1800 Console Edition and more information will be released in early 2023.

A technical test for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will be held in November. You can sign-up for it here and will need to sign an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) before being accepted.

Anno 1800 is currently available for PC via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

