Resident Evil 4 Remake Extended Look at Gameplay and Details Released - News

Capcom during today's Resident Evil Showcase released a new trailer, provided an extended look at gameplay, as well as details on the remake of Resident Evil 4.

View a new trailer of the game below:

View the extended look at gameplay below (43:44 to 50:44):

Read the latest details on the game below:

Resident Evil 4 producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi debuted the first long look at the highly anticipated title with an extended gameplay segment for the opening minutes of the adventure, plus a new story trailer foreshadowing what surprises lie in wait for new players and returning fans. The footage of Leon S. Kennedy’s harrowing first encounter with the Ganados highlights how the development team is introducing modern design techniques and state-of-the-art graphics to both faithfully recreate and add depth to the original game’s vision. This first look at combat showed only some of the new ways Ganados attack, chase, and outflank Leon with staggering speed and ferocity. In order to walk the razor thin line between survival and a grim fate, Leon’s arsenal of weapons and close combat maneuvers now include the ability to parry enemy attacks and deliver finishing blows with his knife.

Hirabayashi-san also provided a first look at how Resident Evil 4 is recreating fan favorite characters and game mechanics, with an emphasis on providing more meaningful player choice. The Merchant makes his triumphant return with some good gear to sell Leon, including handy items and weapon upgrades. He also offers more exclusive rewards for any strangers willing to gather rare gems and exchange them for other items. Viewers also received their first look at Leon’s trusty attaché case, and how it places an emphasis on intelligent resource management while enabling players to synthesize healing items and ammunition. More illustrations of how the Resident Evil 4 team is passionately reviving a classic with Capcom’s RE Engine to preserve the core experience while introducing modern ideas will be shared at a later date.

In addition to announcing preorders for Resident Evil 4 starting today, the Resident Evil Showcase also revealed that a “Deluxe Edition” and “Collector’s Edition” will be available when the game launches for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on March 24, 2023. The “Deluxe Edition” includes additional in-game content, including costumes, weapons, a treasure map, and more. Meanwhile, the physical-box-only “Collector’s Edition” features everything from the “Deluxe Edition,” as well as a Leon figure, physical map, art book, and more. Those who pre-order the Standard Edition will receive in-game rewards, including the “Attache Case: Gold” and “Special Charm: Handgun Ammo,” while pre-orders of the Deluxe or Collector’s editions also include the “Attache Case: Classic” and “Special Charm: Green Herb” items. These customization items offer specific in-game abilities when equipped.

About:

Resident Evil 4 joins Leon S. Kennedy six years after his hellish experiences in the biological disaster of Raccoon City. His unmatched resolve caused him to be recruited as an agent reporting directly to the president of the United States. With the experience of multiple missions on his back, Leon is dispatched to rescue the president’s recently kidnapped daughter. Leon tracks her to a secluded European village, however after making first contact he discovers a fervor beyond reason grips the local populace. As a title that set the standard for the later Resident Evil franchise, the original Resident Evil 4 introduced the third-person camera to the long-running series, which has shipped over 127 million units worldwide since the first title debuted in 1996.

Now, this reimagined tale of survival in the face of overwhelming terror returns to deliver a visually stunning modern gaming experience that is true to the promise of the original release. Many team members from the production of 2019’s top-selling and critically acclaimed Resident Evil 2 also make their return to delve deeper into the essence of Resident Evil 4. Fans and newcomers alike can revel in both the new and familiar, as RE Engine heightens the design and creative direction of the original game.

Key Features:

Reawaken a Classic – Resident Evil 4 preserves the essence of the original game, now reconstructed using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine to deliver realistic visuals and additional narrative depth to the iconic story that was not possible at the time of the original release.

– Resident Evil 4 preserves the essence of the original game, now reconstructed using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine to deliver realistic visuals and additional narrative depth to the iconic story that was not possible at the time of the original release. Modernized Gameplay – The team from 2019’s Resident Evil 2 returns to build upon the series’ modern approach to survival horror. Engage in frenzied combat with the Ganados villagers, explore a European village gripped by madness, and solve puzzles to access new areas and collect useful items for Leon and Ashley’s constant struggle to survive. Overwhelming Hordes – Face hordes of rabid enemies that threaten to overwhelm Leon with even more diverse methods of attack than in the original release. Survive on a Knife’s Edge – Years of intense training have taught Leon new ways to use his knife, helping to even the odds against the unrelenting onslaught of enemies. By parrying enemy attacks, you can avoid debilitating damage and evade lunging enemies seeking to grab Leon and hold him in place. Make smart use of scavenged knives to deliver precise finishing moves on vulnerable enemies, and even use the element of surprise to quietly dispatch unsuspecting foes before your knives break.

– The team from 2019’s Resident Evil 2 returns to build upon the series’ modern approach to survival horror. Engage in frenzied combat with the Ganados villagers, explore a European village gripped by madness, and solve puzzles to access new areas and collect useful items for Leon and Ashley’s constant struggle to survive. Reimagined Story – Resident Evil 4 dials up the original release’s key feelings of loneliness and the fear of enemies blinded by zealotry, while providing more nuanced depictions of the character motivations and relationships that defined the 2005 survival horror icon.

– Resident Evil 4 dials up the original release’s key feelings of loneliness and the fear of enemies blinded by zealotry, while providing more nuanced depictions of the character motivations and relationships that defined the 2005 survival horror icon. Sophisticated Visuals – Built on Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 4 delivers breathtakingly photorealistic visuals in 4K, complete with stunning lighting and pooling shadows to create an up-close, intense atmosphere.

– Built on Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 4 delivers breathtakingly photorealistic visuals in 4K, complete with stunning lighting and pooling shadows to create an up-close, intense atmosphere. Attache’d at the Hip – The iconic attache case returns, and now allows Leon to craft ammunition on top of item and resource management. It also has new customization options beyond expanded storage, including new colors and charms.

– The iconic attache case returns, and now allows Leon to craft ammunition on top of item and resource management. It also has new customization options beyond expanded storage, including new colors and charms. Good Things on Offer – Fan-favorite characters and gameplay systems return with updates to provide more meaningful player choice. The Weapon Merchant will both sell and customize weapons, in addition to offering ways to trade in gems you have collected for various goods

Resident Evil 4 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on March 24, 2023.

