Alan Wake Remastered Now Available for Switch - News

Publisher Epic Games and developer Remedy Entertainment announced Alan Wake Remastered is now available for the Nintendo Switch via eShop. It is available for a 20 percent off discounted price of $23.99for its launch.

The remaster first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store in October 2021.

View the Switch launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In this award-winning cinematic action-thriller, troubled author Alan Wake embarks on a desperate search for his missing wife, Alice. When Alan discovers pages of a horror story he has supposedly written, Wake’s grip on reality is threatened as he confronts the darkness closing in. The horror story is coming true.

The complete experience including main game and two story expansions, The Signal and The Writer.

Live every tense moment of this episodic story, packed with twists and cliff hangers.

Fight with light: Intense combat, where it takes more than bullets to banish the darkness.

Enjoy the timeless classic on the go with enhanced cutscenes, quirky characters, majestic Pacific Northwest vistas, and more.

