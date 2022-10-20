Kukoos: Lost Pets Launches December 6 for Switch, PS4, and PC - News

Publisher Modus Games and developer PetitFabrik announced Kukoos: Lost Pets will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on December 6. It will also launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One in 2023.

The game first released for PC via Steam Early Access in December 2021.

View the multiplayer trailer for the game below:

Read details on the game below:

The Kukoo Tree, once a safe haven for Kukoos, has been taken over in a rebellion of brainwashed pets, and it’s up to you to set things right. If you want to save the Kukoo Tree, you’ll need to travel through a tour of distinct, colorful worlds in the adventure of a lifetime solo or with friends. Despite their pleasant looks, they’re filled to the brim with wild, unexpected obstacles for the Kukoos to overcome.

Kukoos: Lost Pets is a game for all ages, approachable and easy for anyone to jump into, but engaging and fun for even the most advanced adventurers. Help save the frenzied, brainwashed pets from evil with a cast of diverse playable characters and additional critters to take control of. Offering a balanced challenge across platforming and curiosity-piquing exploration, as well as unlockable stages for the most spirited heroes, Kukoos: Lost Pets offers an engaging journey that will have everyone bouncing for joy.

Also, for those who have played Kukoos: Lost Pets in Early Access, we have added new features and improvements that will come with the full release of the game:

Four new unlockable levels to open with coins.

Four new late game levels to play with Petri.

Eight new playable Kukoos to rescue and collect.

Full four-player couch cooperative multiplayer.

cooperative multiplayer. Live multiplayer join system, drop in and out at any time.

multiplayer join system, drop in and out at any time. Improved difficulty balance.

New ability: Swimming—to make exploration less dangerous and more rewarding.

New music added to previously silent boss battles.

Overall bug fixes.

