Neo: The World Ends With You Out Now on Steam

Square Enix has released Neo: The World Ends With You for PC via Steam. It is available for a 25 percent discount price of $44.99 until October 25.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in July 2021 and for PC Epic Games Store in September 2021.

View the Steam release trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

"Only the possibility of you can change our fate."

Rindo comes to the grim realization that his life is on the line when he is forced to compete in the so-called "Reapers’ Game."

There’s no telling how this tale will unfold—but it’s up to you to find out! Put your psychic prowess to the test as you duke it out on the stylishly animated streets of Shibuya.

Story

It was just an ordinary day in Shibuya—or so Rindo thought, until he comes into possession of a mysterious pin and gets wrapped up in the so-called "Reapers’ Game"…

Purchase Bonuses

Legendary Threads Set

Legendary Headphones – Greatly increases the item drop rate.

– Greatly increases the item drop rate. Legendary Tank Top – Greatly increases Attack.

– Greatly increases Attack. Legendary Shorts – Shortens the duration the wearer is knocked down.

– Shortens the duration the wearer is knocked down. Legendary Sneakers – Increases movement speed during combat.

– Increases movement speed during combat. Legendary Music Player – Enormously increases HP.

Reapers’ Game Survival Set

Pin: UFO Rescue – Hold the button to slowly restore your team’s HP.

– Hold the button to slowly restore your team’s HP. Threads: Virupaksa Hoodie – Greatly increases HP.

– Greatly increases HP. CD: Twister (NEO Mix) – Adds this song as a main menu music option.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

