Report: Microsoft Has Laid Off Around 1,000 Employees, Including People at Xbox - News

by, posted 7 hours ago

Microsoft has laid off around 1,000 employees, according to a report from Insider. The layoffs have hit people at the Xbox division and Microsoft Strategic Missions and Technology division.

Studio Alpha, which was focused on making a cloud-based wargame simulator for the military and commercial customers, has been shut down, according to Studio Alpha principal architect Greg Chapman who tweeted his entire team has been laid off.

"Whelp, it’s been an adventure," said Chapman in a tweet on his account that has since been privated. "Today me and my entire team were laid off. 12 years here at Microsoft, and 25 in game development. Details shortly once the shock wears off."

KC Lemson, who has been at Microsoft since 1998, revealed she got laid off.

"Welp, who’s got two thumbs and just got laid off from Microsoft this morning? 2022 has been quite a year," Lemson tweeted.

Welp, who’s got two thumbs and just got laid off from Microsoft this morning?



2022 has been quite a year. pic.twitter.com/JfsbwKvKfV — KC Lemson (@kclemson) October 18, 2022

