Report: Microsoft Has Laid Off Around 1,000 Employees, Including People at Xbox - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 1,070 Views
Microsoft has laid off around 1,000 employees, according to a report from Insider. The layoffs have hit people at the Xbox division and Microsoft Strategic Missions and Technology division.
Studio Alpha, which was focused on making a cloud-based wargame simulator for the military and commercial customers, has been shut down, according to Studio Alpha principal architect Greg Chapman who tweeted his entire team has been laid off.
"Whelp, it’s been an adventure," said Chapman in a tweet on his account that has since been privated. "Today me and my entire team were laid off. 12 years here at Microsoft, and 25 in game development. Details shortly once the shock wears off."
KC Lemson, who has been at Microsoft since 1998, revealed she got laid off.
"Welp, who’s got two thumbs and just got laid off from Microsoft this morning? 2022 has been quite a year," Lemson tweeted.
Welp, who’s got two thumbs and just got laid off from Microsoft this morning?— KC Lemson (@kclemson) October 18, 2022
2022 has been quite a year. pic.twitter.com/JfsbwKvKfV
I know this generates clicks in the news section and there is a need to make Sony in the best light possible but don't forget other news.
Small news
Like Sony paying devs/publishers to keep games off of gamepass.
Go to the Sony and Activision Deal Keeps Call of Duty From Releasing on 'Game Pass for a Number of Years' and scroll to the bottom of the comments lol
Aye lmao
This works so much because we all know news articles here are so bias in favour of sony am i right boys?
Also tune in for silent hill konami show 🤭
More sign of an economic downturn I guess. Shame MS wasn't able to relocate those workers to other sectors I'm sure there were some well skilled people. I would like to know to what extent Xbox have been hit and also the kind of jobs were cut.
The report have a full team of development fired and at least another very senior game developer fired as well.
Yes, but I don't think those are a representative selection of all affected though as those were from Studio Alpha doing military and commercial business which looks more to me as Microsoft terminated this line of business than something else.
For the rest of the layoffs I'm still curious to know what position they've decided to cut.
There isn't really anything newsworthy here. This is a mega company making a completely normal, occasional shift in headcount.
Really? In the middle of buying a company for over 60 Billion dollars? Get your priorities straight MS!
As a manager, it's not always that black and white.
We hire and fire for all sorts of reasons.
Sometimes the workload is unmanageable for current staff so we hire.
A new project spinning up? Let's hire.
Firing can also occur as well.
Closing of a project? Need to let the staff go.
Possible issues (Bullying etc') that requires HR to get involved and let people go? That too.
Under-performance?
Wage budgets exceeded?
There is generally a bigger picture to this kind of thing... And hiring/firing is a normal business cycle, it's only news-worthy here because 1,000 seems like a large number, but in relative context is a relative drop in the Ocean compared to the 221,000 employees Microsoft has.
Until the acquisition is complete, they aren’t allowed to collaborate on anything. And presumably said CoD devs will be working on CoD and also have full teams.
Also unlikely the employees are in the same location. Could be other ends of the country or different continents.
The business I work for is a division of a multinational. At the end of our project cycles, its not inconceivable that I could be laid off regardless of what is going on at sister divisions. I could move to a different office, which is what I did at the end of the last project cycle, but that only worked as the other office was relatively close. I wouldn’t do that if it was hundreds of miles away.
The 2nd largest company and one of the absolutely most profitable companies in the world, and they can’t keep these employees around until we have less crippling inflation? I invest in MSFT, but I’ll take lower profits in exchange for financial security for those 1,000 people.
Does anyone know if they at least gave them severance packages for an extended period?
Same company that said they understand how inflation is hurting people and wouldn't raise the price of their console (but will charge 70 for an old remaster).
With the company investing so much in buying devs/publishers and the saying that fostering talent and making internal teams organically grow it is odd that they didn't rotate these people to areas that needed them on gaming development. People with almost 30 years of experience being laid off when you are starving for talent is so odd.
The team that was fired was working on projects for the us army, maybe that contract died, the USA didnt need it anymore etc?. This isnt the same as when Sony shut down their Japan Studio that was ya know working on games/developed games.
I fully agree with the sentiment, I would have liked if they had try to relocate those affected. That's said (and speaking on top of my head) I think it is more common for company to setup HR programs to help those affect by layoffs after the layoffs and not actually before as it prevent leaks.
I tried to find how many were working at Alpha studio but could not find the information, so I don't know if it's something that would even be considered here.