Netflix Considering to Launch Its Own Cloud Gaming Service - News

/ 707 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Netflix vice president of games Mike Verdu during the TechCrunch Disrupt event revealed the company is considering to launch its own cloud gaming service.

"We’re very seriously exploring a cloud gaming offering so we can reach members on TVs and PCs," Verdu said (via a transcription by VideoGamesChronicle). "We’ll approach this the same way we did with mobile, which is start small, be humble, be thoughtful, and then build out. But it is a step we think we should take to meet members where they are, on the devices where they consume Netflix."

Verdu was asked how Netflix would keep its own cloud gaming service from being a failure like Google Stadia and he stated, "Stadia was a technical success. It was fun to play games on Stadia. It had some issues with the business model. I look at the technology and say it worked.

"For us, delivering games to your TV and your PC, it’s value add. We’re not asking you to subscribe as a console replacement, so it’s a completely different business model. The hope is over time that it just becomes this very natural to play games wherever you are."

He added, "I won’t point to mistakes because that seems unfair, because [Google] took a really bold gamble. The thing that I thought was amazing about Stadia and other platforms is the kind of experiences that they enabled that you really can’t have any other way. And they saw that and started doing some work on an internal studio but it just takes a long time to get it right."

This is still early days of Netflix looking into its own cloud gaming service and it is possible they decide against it.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles