Harvest Moon: Back to Nature Rated for PS5 and PS4 - News

/ 111 Views

by, posted 33 minutes ago

Harvest Moon: Back to Nature has been rated for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in Taiwan by the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee.

Harvest Moon: Back to Nature originally released for the PlayStation in December 1999 in Japan, in November 2000 in North America, and in January 2001 in Europe.

With the game being an original PlayStation title, there is a good chance it will be part of the Classics Catalog that is available for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers.

Read the description to the rating below:

Experience Harvest Moon: Back to Nature originally released on the PlayStation console, enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters. It’s a different kind of RPG for the entire family!

Key Features:

Non-linear, real-time game play allows for a wide assortment of events!

Compete with villagers in challenging festival mini contests!

Add a kitchen and collect recipes. Women love a man who can cook!

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles