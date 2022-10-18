God of War Ragnarok Behind the Scenes Video is About the Story - News

/ 353 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Santa Monica Studio announced it will be releasing a Behind the Scenes series of video for God of War Ragnarök.

A new episode will be released every Tuesday for the next nine weeks and each one will be dicing into one aspect of the game. This includes the story, combat, music, cinematics, and more.

The first episode is now live and it is called "Shaping the Story." The video covers the important story information from 2018's God of War and to set the stage for God of War Ragnarök.

View the first episode below:

"The story of God of War Ragnarök is not only that of a father and son who must confront the coming tides of war, it is also the story of the individuals who chose to devote their time, skill, and passion to build this game together in the face of unprecedented uncertainty during a global pandemic," said Santa Monica Studio lead community manager Grace Orlady on the PlayStation Blog.

"In the God of War Ragnarök Behind the Scenes series, we will be taking you to all Nine Realms – from Midgard to Asgard (and perhaps a pitstop along the way). With each episode, we hope to provide you not only a unique perspective on the years long endeavor of creating this title, but also bring you insights from many of the team members who have made this possible."

God of War Ragnarök will launch for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 9.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles