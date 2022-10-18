NetherRealm Announces Collection RPG Mortal Kombat: Onslaught - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer and co-publisher NetherRealm Studios have announced collection RPG, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, for iOS and Android. It will launch in 2023.

"Mortal Kombat is a legendary franchise and pop culture phenomenon, and it continues to engage players and advance the fighting genre across multiple platforms,” said Warner Bros. Games president David Haddad.

"Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a testament to why Mortal Kombat has been a top gaming franchise for over 30 years, as the NetherRealm team continues to innovate and bring new gameplay to fans."

NetherRealm Studios chief creative officer Ed Boon added, "We are pushing the boundaries of Mortal Kombat to allow players to experience the franchise in new ways, while still staying true to its core visceral nature. With Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, we reimagined Mortal Kombat into a strategic team-based collection RPG with fast-paced, group melee combat that both new and existing fans can enjoy."

Read details on the game below:

Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a new collection role-playing game launching globally in 2023 for mobile devices.

Mortal Kombat: Onslaught will feature the first mobile-exclusive cinematic story experience for the franchise, where players must build a team of fighters from a vast roster of characters—and unleash them in massive real-time group battles to stop a dark and dangerous threat from wreaking havoc across the realms.

This title will be the newest mobile entry for the Mortal Kombat franchise since the release of Mortal Kombat Mobile, which has amassed more than 150 million installs and is one of the top five most downloaded fighting games on iOS and Android. Mortal Kombat is also celebrating a major milestone this month with its 30th anniversary—a testimony to the enduring popularity and critical acclaim of this legendary franchise.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

