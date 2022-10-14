FIFA 23 Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

FIFA 23 has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending October 9, 2022.

NBA 2K23 and Grand Theft Auto V remained in second and third places, respectively. Fallout 4 and Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War re-entered the top 10 in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Tekken 7 dropped one spot to sixth place and Assassin's Creed Odyssey is down from sixth to seventh place. Red Dead Redemption 2 is in eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

FIFA 23 NBA 2K23 Grand Theft Auto V Fallout 4 Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Tekken 7 Assassin's Creed Odyssey Red Dead Redemption 2 Fallout: New Vegas Need For Speed: Heat

