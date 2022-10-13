By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
PlayStation Japan Video Features PS5 and PS4 Lineup

PlayStation Japan Video Features PS5 and PS4 Lineup - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 44 minutes ago / 165 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia released a new video that features the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 lineup. The video also features a music video with music by punipunidenki in collaboration with PC musical club and actor Karen Masaki.

The video features the following games: Final Fantasy XVIGod of War RagnarokOne Piece OdysseyGundam EvolutionSonic FrontiersHogwarts LegacyForspokenAtelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret KeyThe Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN-, Star Ocean: The Divine Force, The Last of Us Part IValkyrie ElysiumJoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle RDragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes OfflineDoraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great KingdomTrinity TriggerDisgaea 7Megaton Musashi XSuper Bomberman R 2Apex Legends, and Gotham Knights.

View the video below:

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

0 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated

There are no comments to display.