PlayStation Japan Video Features PS5 and PS4 Lineup - News

/ 165 Views

by, posted 44 minutes ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia released a new video that features the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 lineup. The video also features a music video with music by punipunidenki in collaboration with PC musical club and actor Karen Masaki.

The video features the following games: Final Fantasy XVI, God of War Ragnarok, One Piece Odyssey, Gundam Evolution, Sonic Frontiers, Hogwarts Legacy, Forspoken, Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key, The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN-, Star Ocean: The Divine Force, The Last of Us Part I, Valkyrie Elysium, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R, Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline, Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom, Trinity Trigger, Disgaea 7, Megaton Musashi X, Super Bomberman R 2, Apex Legends, and Gotham Knights.

View the video below:

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles