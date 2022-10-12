By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
FIFA 23 Sets Record Launch With Over 10.3 Million Players in First Week

FIFA 23 Sets Record Launch With Over 10.3 Million Players in First Week

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 449 Views

Electronic Arts has announced FIFA 23 had a record-breaking launch with over 10.3 million players in its first week. This is the biggest launch period in FIFA franchise history.

"The response from our fans has been nothing short of incredible, and we’re thrilled that our community is playing with their favourite players and teams across FIFA 23 in record numbers," said EA Sports FC SVP and GM Nick Wlodyka.

"With both the Men’s and Women’s World Cups, and exciting updates to our women’s club football content in game still yet to come, we’re just getting started on providing players with the most authentic and immersive experience yet."

FIFA 23 is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

5 Comments
Darwinianevolution (1 hour ago)

And this is why sports games will never get better.

Shatts Darwinianevolution (1 hour ago)

We can't win em all. There are ppl that enjoys this. If it works, don't fix it describes these type of games.

The Fury Darwinianevolution (1 hour ago)

What happens when there is no competition. Weirdly EA ditching FIFA might help this if FIFA find the right developer to make their own game.

Qwark The Fury (1 hour ago)

Microsoft could buy the license. Having Fifa support should do wonders in Europe. Though If at this moment is not painting the best picture of itself.

spynx (2 hours ago)

How many units did it sell?

