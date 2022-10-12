FIFA 23 Sets Record Launch With Over 10.3 Million Players in First Week - News

/ 449 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Electronic Arts has announced FIFA 23 had a record-breaking launch with over 10.3 million players in its first week. This is the biggest launch period in FIFA franchise history.

"The response from our fans has been nothing short of incredible, and we’re thrilled that our community is playing with their favourite players and teams across FIFA 23 in record numbers," said EA Sports FC SVP and GM Nick Wlodyka.

"With both the Men’s and Women’s World Cups, and exciting updates to our women’s club football content in game still yet to come, we’re just getting started on providing players with the most authentic and immersive experience yet."

FIFA 23 is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles