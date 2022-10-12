Witchfire Delayed to Early 2023 Due to Adding Semi-Open World Combat and Exploration - News

The Astronauts announced the dark fantasy first-person shooter, Witchfire, has been delayed from Q4 2022 to early 2023 as they are working to upgrade the "combat and exploration from arena style to semi-open world style."

"It’s only the second week of Q4 2022 but I am here early to tell you: we are not going to launch to Early Access in Q4 2022. We are now aiming for early 2023," said The Astronauts creative director and co-founder Adrian Chmielarz.

"Usually, games miss their target date simply because developers underestimate the time needed to make a good game. It’s as simple as this. While we have not 100% committed to a day, month or even a year, we can also admit we will release later than anticipated. However, in our case, the reason is different.

"And that reason is: we have redesigned the core experience of the game.

"Well, not all of it. But a certain crucial element nonetheless.

"To be clear, Witchfire is still a rogue-lite dark fantasy first person shooter. That did not and will not change. But the way the player experiences the world has changed significantly. We’ve upgraded combat and exploration from arena style to semi-open world style, and that took time."

