Xbox Cloud Gaming is Coming to the Meta Quest Store

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella during Connect announced Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to the Meta Quest Store. No date was given on when it will be available, however, more details will be released "as soon as possible."

"Xbox Cloud Gaming enables you to stream hundreds of high-quality games to a range of devices—and that will include Meta Quest 2 in the future," reads the announcement post.

"When Xbox Cloud Gaming launches on the Meta Quest Store, you’ll be able to hook up an Xbox controller to your headset and play console games from the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate library on a massive 2D screen, like having a private movie theater available at all times."

Nadella also announced Microsoft Teams, Office, and Windows will be coming to the Meta Quest Store.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

