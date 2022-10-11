Phantom Abyss Launches October 20 for Xbox Series X|S in Game Preview - News

/ 295 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Team WIBY announced the asynchronous multiplayer game, Phantom Abyss, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass in Game Preview on October 20.

The game first released in Early Access on PC via Steam and Humble Store in June 2021.

View the Xbox trailer for the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Beginning on October 20, intrepid Xbox players will join the hunt for glory, dodging scores of hidden traps, leaping treacherous chasms and fleeing relentless guardians through branching paths until one of the relics are claimed or the devices of death overwhelm them.

But be warned, only one adventurer can claim each temple’s prize, and every soul brave enough to try gets just one chance before it’s lost forever…

Asynchronous Multiplayer

Explore the perilous halls of each temple alongside the phantoms of fallen players. Use their successes and failures to your advantage to reach the precious artefacts that eluded them.

Three Modes of Play

New Adventure Mode – Conquer temples to claim powerful relics and earn explorer reputation.

– Conquer temples to claim powerful relics and earn explorer reputation. Classic Mode – A classic rogue-like experience. Delve into a large and progressively difficult temple.

– A classic rogue-like experience. Delve into a large and progressively difficult temple. New Daily Mode – The same temple is available to all players for 24 hours. Unlike other modes, players can retry this temple as many times as they like.

Unique Tools

Unlock new whips to choose from before venturing into your next temple. Each whip carries a powerful blessing but also a curse that may complicate your attempt at riches and glory.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles