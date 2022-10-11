Sonic Frontiers to Get Free Monster Hunter DLC - News

/ 240 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Sega announced Sonic Frontiers will be getting free DLC based on the Monster Hunter franchise on November 15.

The free DLC incudes two costumes - the Rathalos armor and Felyne Rathalos armor, as well as a BBQ spit that is part of a meat grilling minigame inspired by Monster Hunter to help power up Sonic.

Sonic Frontiers will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 8, 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles