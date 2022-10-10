Phil Spencer Might Have Teased Xbox Cloud Streaming Device Codenamed Keystone - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO in a new post on Twitter celebrating the 25th anniversary of Fallout might have teased the Xbox Cloud Gaming streaming device that is codenamed Keystone.

The image in the tweet was meant to share a Vault Boy statue on his shelves. However, if you take a closer look at the top shelf is what appears to be an Xbox device next to an Xbox controller. The Xbox device has a similar look to the Xbox Series S, however, it is much smaller than the Xbox Series S.

The official Xbox Twitter account replied to the tweet from Spencer teasing the device visible on his shelf is an old prototype. If true the Xbox device could have been an old build of the still in development streaming device.

"Now what did we say about putting old prototypes on your shelf boss," reads the tweet from the official Xbox Twitter account.

A Microsoft spokesperson in May of this year said the company is still working on its Xbox Cloud Gaming streaming.

"Our vision for Xbox Cloud Gaming is unwavering, our goal is to enable people to play the games they want, on the devices they want, anywhere they want. As announced last year, we’ve been working on a game-streaming device, codename Keystone, that could be connected to any TV or monitor without the need for a console," said the Microsoft spokesperson at the time.

"As part of any technical journey, we are constantly evaluating our efforts, reviewing our learnings, and ensuring we are bringing value to our customers. We have made the decision to pivot away from the current iteration of the Keystone device. We will take our learnings and refocus our efforts on a new approach that will allow us to deliver Xbox Cloud Gaming to more players around the world in the future."

