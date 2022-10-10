FIFA 23 Dominates the French Charts - Sales

/ 140 Views

by, posted 24 minutes ago

The entire top five on the French charts for week 39, 2022 are the different versions of FIFA 23, according to SELL.

The PlayStation 4 version debuted in first, the PlayStation 5 debuted in second, the Xbox One version debuted in third place, the Nintendo Switch version debuted in fourth place, and the Xbox Series X version debuted in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

FIFA 23 Horizon Forbidden West Gran Turismo 7

Xbox Series X|S

FIFA 23 FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition Forza Horizon 5

PS4 FIFA 23 NBA 2K23 Valkyrie Elysium Xbox One FIFA 23 NBA 2K23 F1 22 Nintendo Switch FIFA 23 Splatoon 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe PC FIFA 23 FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition Microsoft Flight Simulator

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles