N64's Pilotwings 64 Coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on October 13

Nintendo announced the Nintendo 64 game, Pilotwings 64, is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on Thursday, October 13.

Pilotwings 64 released for the Nintendo 64 in Japan in June 1996, North America in September 1996, and in Europe in March 1997.

Other confirmed Nintendo 64 games coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack in the future includes Mario Party, Mario Party 2, Mario Party 3, Pokémon Stadium, Pokémon Stadium 2, 1080 Snowboarding, Excitebike 64, and GoldenEye 007.

Read details on the game below:

Forget about those other flying games. This is the ultimate flight experience! Pilotwings 64 carries you off into a vast three-dimensional environment. Pilot several different vehicles and take in breath taking sights. Successfully complete flight tests to earn your flight badge. Get a high enough score, and you’ll get a chance at bonus games such as Cannonball and Sky Diving! Soar into the wild blue yonder with Pilotwings 64!

Tons of aerial challenges for you to master!

Hop into the seat of a Gyrocopter and fire off some missiles!

Strap on a Rocket Belt and check out places like Mt. Rushmore, the Space Needle, and the Statue of Liberty!

Dangle in silent solitude from a Hang Glider as you soar above tropical jungles and frozen ice floes.

Save your progress in memory.

