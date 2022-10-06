Players on PlayStation Network and Steam Can Now Link Their Accounts - News

PlayStation Network and Steam players are now able to link their accounts together.

A registration page on the PlayStation website that allows you to connect your two accounts.

The first game that allows players to do so is Marvel’s Spider-Man. At this time it isn't clear if the other PlayStation games released on PC will support this. However, the image on the registration page includes a picture of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection, Days Gone, and God of War (2018).

"Link your Steam Account to PlayStation Network to receive unlocks in this and other PlayStation Studios games," reads the website.

"You will also receive the latest news, updates and offers from PlayStation Studios games on PC or PlayStation platforms. Register by creating a Sony account for PlayStation Network, or by signing in with your existing Sony account and password.

"For new accounts, you may opt-in for email and console messages when creating your account. For existing accounts, opt-in for messages via the 'Notifications' tab in your Account settings."

