Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Arrives January 13, 2023 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer CyberConnect2 announced Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on January 12, 2023 in Japan and January 13 worldwide.

The next-generation versions includes enhanced graphics, 4K resolution and 60 frames per second, and reduced load times.

View the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S trailer below:

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

