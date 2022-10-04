PlayStation Wants to 'Ensure There Are Great Games' for Its Millions of Active PS4 Players - News

PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst in an interview with Axios mentioned there are million of active players on the PlayStation 4 and they are evaluating releasing more games on the console on a "case-by-case basis."

"We certainly don’t want to forget the millions of active players on PS4, and we want to ensure there are great games for them as well," Hulst said. "We’re evaluating it on a case-by-case basis."

The last confirmed first-party Sony Interactive Entertainment title that will release on the PlayStation 4 is God of War Ragnarök, which will release for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 9.

Already released cross-generation games from Sony Interactive Entertainment includes Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

