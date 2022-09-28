Skull and Bones Delayed to March 2023 - News

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Ubisoft Singapore have announced the open-world pirate adventure game, Skull and Bones, has been delayed from November 8 to March 9, 2023.

The game will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.

"Ahoy there, privateers. Our team is hard at work polishing and balancing the experience ahead of the worldwide launch. As a result, we’ve made the tough decision to move our release date to March 9, 2023," reads the news post from Ubisoft.

"We’re very eager for you all to get your hands on Skull and Bones and dive in headfirst to the dangerous and exciting world of building your own pirate empire. To give you the best possible experience we’ve decided to take a little more time to make sure we can deliver exactly that.

"For the most eager of you, we are also very happy to announce that we will hold an open beta of the game in the near future. We’ll share more news on how you can sign up to register soon, so keep your spyglasses trained on our social media for more news and announcements."

