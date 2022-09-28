Team Ninja: Xbox Has a 'Bigger Presence' in Japan, But Nintendo Dominates Japan - News

Microsoft has seen the sales of the Xbox grow since the release of the Xbox Series X|S as the latest generation consoles have already sold nearly three times that of the Xbox One. But it is currently tracking behind the Xbox 360 in the country.

The director and president of Team Ninja Fumihiko Yasuda in an interview with VideoGamesChronicle said Xbox has seen growth in Japan due to help from Game Pass. However, he says Nintendo continues to dominate the console market.

"We do feel there’s a bigger presence for the Xbox platform in Japan: we’re definitely seeing that here," said Yasuda.

"We think that Game Pass is helping a lot more people get acquainted with the Xbox platform – a lot more people are coming in and playing games and being part of that.

"However, from our perspective, just from a numbers standpoint, Japan seems to be pretty dominated by Nintendo consoles and the Switch. But yeah, we definitely are feeling in Japan that Xbox is definitely trying to take a bigger foothold with the current platform."

The Nintendo Switch has dominated console sales in Japan with sales of over 26 million units lifetime, compared to 1.93 million units for the PlayStation 5 and 0.34 million units for the Xbox Series X|S, according to Famitsu figures as of September 18, 2022.

