Xbox Mineral Camo Special Edition Controller Out Now

Microsoft has announced and released the Mineral Camo Special Edition Xbox Wireless controller for $69.99.

It is the fourth in the camo series of Xbox controllers. The other three are the Night Ops Camo, Arctic Camo, and Daystrike Camo controllers.

The Mineral Camo controller has a "bold mineral blue, bright purple, aqua, and dark purple camouflage pattern." It has been designed to be different from the other camo controllers and is inspired by geode crystals.

Alongside the Mineral Camo controller is the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand wit the same camo pattern. It is available now for $49.99.

Besides the captivating design, the Mineral Camo Special Edition controller comes with a whole convoy of amazing features to dive into. Enjoy modern sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort during gameplay. Stay on target with a hybrid D-pad and textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back case. Use the Xbox Accessories app to remap buttons and create custom controller profiles for your favorite games. Capture all your best gaming moments and share highlights with friends right as they happen with the Share button. Plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm audio jack, fully immersing yourself into the experience and allowing you communicate with friends. Crafted for enhanced comfort and effortless control, the Mineral Camo Special Edition controller comes with Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth technology for wireless gaming on console, PC, mobile phones and tablets.

The Xbox Wireless Controller – Mineral Camo Special Edition can be yours today for $69.99 USD MSRP. Check your local retailer or Xbox.com for availability.

Keep your Xbox controller charged and ready for action with the perfectly matched Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox – Mineral Camo. Compatible with both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One controllers, this charge stand can get you fully fueled up and ready for the game in 3 hours or less. Using the same durable materials and sporting the same geode inspired camouflage pattern makes this the perfect way to keep your new Xbox Wireless Controller – Mineral Camo Special Edition ready for every adventure. The Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox – Mineral Camo is available for purchase today from Microsoft Store in the US or Razer in all other markets for $49.99 USD MSRP. Check Razer.com for more information.

