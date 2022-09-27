Kena: Bridge of Spirits Update 2.02 Out Now, Adds New Game+, New Enemy Types, and More - News

Developer Ember Lab have released Update 2.02 - the Anniversary Update - for Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

The update adds a New Game+ mode, new enemy types, added boss phases, Spirit Guide trials, new outfits, Charmstones, and more.

Read the patch notes below:

New Game+ — the mode will feature:

Combat adjustments (redesigned and more challenging)

New enemy types unique to New Game+

“Many” bosses have some additional phases

Charmstones are being added with the September 27 update:

Individually equipable – these unique collectibles each provide different adjustments to Kena’s stats and abilities. Some Charmstones contain a benefit and a drawback, encouraging players to strategize about how they want to take on certain enemies and challenges. Rare Cursed Charmstones are aimed at players who want a serious challenge by attacking the game with reduced abilities. Players will find most Charmstones hidden around Kena’s world, with a few connected to another big addition: Spirit Guide Trials.

Spirit Guide Trials:

New Game Mode accessed from the Mask Shrine. It will fall into three different categories: Obstacle Courses, Wave Defenses, and Boss Reflects.

Each Trial can be played as many times as players want, and they include various objectives to complete within that particular Trial.

Outfits:

New outfits are rewarded by completing Trials. These new clothing options are inspired by the characters Kena meets in her journey. Succeeding at bonus objectives within each Trial can unlock color variations of each outfit, as well as unique Charmstones.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

