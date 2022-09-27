Sword and Fairy Inn 2 Headed to Switch in Late 2022; in Early 2023 for PS and Xbox - News

Publisher eastasiasoft partnered with Softstar Entertainment to release developer CubeGame's life simulation game, Sword and Fairy Inn 2. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch in late 2022, and in early 2023 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

The game first released for PC via Steam on July 7.

Read details on the game below:

Familiar faces from across the Sword and Fairy universe come together to run an inn and build a happy life in Sword and Fairy Inn 2, a cute and casual life simulation RPG that combines a huge variety of gameplay mechanics in adorable chibi style! Manage a family restaurant, travel the world to find legendary kitchenware and trade special food items, grow crops, play mini games and more! But above all else, you’ll need to make sure your customers are happy with the services you provide, which will bring more people to the village and make your inn a bustling success story.

As you manage the inn, you’ll be able to assign specific roles to each character you meet and recruit, and as you progress, you’ll learn more about each of your companions—their goals, personalities, skills and their often-comical flaws. This is a lighthearted take on the Sword and Fairy world, one that’s comforting and familiar for long-time fans but also welcoming to newcomers.

Key Features:

Manage a restaurant, inn, gardens and more in a standalone life sim spin-off of Sword and Fairy!

Sword and Fairy! Explore the surrounding countryside to gather special ingredients and cooking wares.

cooking wares. Meet characters from across the Sword and Fairy universe and recruit them as staff!

Sword and Fairy universe and recruit them as staff! Grow your village as you attract more business and keep customers happy.

Celebrate the expansive world of Sword and Fairy in colorful chibi style.

Sword and Fairy in colorful chibi style. Enjoy a wide variety of unique play mechanics and mini-games!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

