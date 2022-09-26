Silent Hill: The Short Message Rated in South Korea - News

The unannounced game, Silent Hill: The Short Message, has been rated in South Korea by the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea.

Uniana, the company that has published Konami games in the past, is listed as the publisher. UNIANA is also listed as the publisher for Konami's free-to-play soccer game eFootball 2023, which was also rated today.

A new Silent Hill game has been rumored for years.

Thanks, Gematsu.

