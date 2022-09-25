Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Only Has One Difficulty and is Not an Easy Game - News

/ 313 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Producer Masaaki Yamagiwa in an interview with MP1st said the game will only have one difficulty and it is not an easy game.

"We’re thinking it’s ‘good’ to have one set difficulty so that everyone has the same experience of overcoming a really intense obstacle and they all have that feeling of achievement, like I did it," Yamagiwa said.

"But the caveat there is giving players all different ways that they can do that. So you could talk to your friends and say hey I beat this boss and this is how I did it, you want to talk to people and go online because you really want to have communication with them. It’s really important to keep the challenge the same and giving players different ways to overcome it.

"Wo Long is not an easy game by any means but we’re working to give players as much freedom and agency to play it as they want, overcome obstacles in their own way. One thing that comes to mind is the morale system. You have a morale rank and as you keep increasing it you get stronger and you can use that to choose which enemies to fight, or raise it up so you can take on a harder enemy and maybe they’ll be a little bit easier now that you’re stronger. You can also level up your character like a traditional action RPG and get stronger that way.

"There’s multiplayer as well, so you can get online with your friends, two other people so a total of three online and then take on bosses as a group. We’re really giving players their own ways to be able to tackle all these things, that’s really important to Wo Long’s game design."

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in early 2023.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles