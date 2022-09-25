YouTuber Posts In-Depth Look at the PS5 Dev Kit - News

YouTube content creator Macho Nacho Productions has posted a video providing an in-depth look at the PlayStation 5 development kit. The model he has is the DFI-D1000AA.

The PS5 dev kit he has does not come with an optical drive, so he wasn't able to test any PS5 or PS4 disc games running on it. It is noted that some leaked images of the dev kit do show some models do include an optical drive.

The front of the PS5 dev kit includes the text "Development Kit for PlayStation 5" and "Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc." There is also a power button, a reset button, a USB-C port, one USB 2.0 port, four USB 3.0 ports and more.

The back of the unit includes the model number, other information, a power port, two ethernet ports, an HDMI port, and the last high speed USB 3.0 port.

Once the PS5 dev kit is turned on it lets you adjust the display area size before entering the main menu of the console. It has a Sony crossbar menu system and at the top of the menu there is text that reads: "This DevKit/TestKit is Expired." this means the dev kit is not activated and limits how much the YouTuber can do with the console.

