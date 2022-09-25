Netflix Developing Onimusha Anime - News

Netflix has announced an anime based Capcom's hack-and-slash action-adventure video game series, Onimusha.

The show is created by Takashi Miike and Shinya Sugai from Sublimation. Musashi Miyamoto will be modeled after Toshiro Mifune.

"The beginning of the Edo period, Musashi is no longer a young man," reads the Netflix description on the anime. "He departs with the legendary Oni Gauntlet to defeat the Genma. 3D CGI characters and hand-drawn backgrounds create phenomenal visuals. Onimusha is given a new life using modern-day animation technology."

It's your first look at ONIMUSHA, an anime based on CAPCOM's legendary game. Created by Takashi Miike and Shinya Sugai from Sublimation, with Musashi Miyamoto modeled after Toshiro Mifune #TUDUM#TUDUMjapan#ONIMUSHA#鬼武者 pic.twitter.com/oeX6FO2hWS — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) September 25, 2022

