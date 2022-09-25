Certain Affinity Has 'Close to 100 Developers' Working on Big Halo Infinite Project - News

The Austin, Texas-based studio, Certain Affinity, is best known for co-developing game in series like Halo and Call of Duty.

CEO Max Hoberman in an interview with VentureBeat said the biggest thing the studio is working on right now is an unannounced project for Halo Infinite. While he couldn't go into details he did say it is "something big and new for the franchise."

"The biggest thing we’re doing that’s public right now, for more than two years now we’ve been working on Halo Infinite doing something that–they’re very prescriptive about what we can say," said Hoberman.

"But we’re doing something unannounced, and we’re doing lead development on that unannounced thing, from conception and design. It’s something big and new for the franchise. But I can’t say any more about it. That’s our single largest project of our three projects currently. We have close to 100 developers working on that."

It has been rumored Certain Affinity is developing its own take on the Battle Royale game mode for Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite is available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

