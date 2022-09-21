The Last Hero of Nostalgaia Arrives October 19 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Coatsink and developer Over The Moon announced the action adventure game, The Last Hero of Nostalgaia, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 19.

A demo is available now for PC.

"The Last Hero of Nostalgaia is very much a love-letter to the Souls series, but it’s still very much a game that I’ve tried to take in its own direction," said Over the Moon CEO Jon Warner. "When it releases on Xbox and PC on October 19, players are going to discover a game layered with interesting narrative elements and that plays with the balance between humor and darkness."

Set in a world that celebrates videogame nostalgia, The Last Hero of Nostalgaia blends the complex systems and dark aesthetics of its Souls-like inspirations with a wicked tale told by a cynical narrator who jeers your attempts to save the world from a blight of pixelation at every turn. Delivering tough but fair combat, engaging narrative mechanics rich in lore and even an online co-op mode, The Last Hero of Nostalgaia draws on the best of the games that inspired it while delivering a humorous and innovative twist on the genre.

Nostalgaia is the world of videogames, and it’s collapsing backwards into a mysterious pixelation. Everything is fading away to nothing: even the memories of our proud, cherished video games are being lost. Now, with our fidelity all but gone, at the very brink of extinction, hope emerges to fight back.

As the most hideous pixelated hero to ever spawn in Nostalgaia, you must fight through an army of mindless inhabitants populating the degenerating world, all while absorbing the insults and putdowns of a narrator who despises your very existence.

