Final Fantasy XVI Producer Says Next Trailer Might Release 'Next Month or So' - News

/ 343 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida said the next trailer for the game is likely to release next month, October.

Yoshida revealed the information when he accepted the reward for the Future Division award for Final Fantasy XVI at the Japan Game Awards 2022.

“During an interview in June, you said that the next new information would come out this fall," Yoshida said via Gematsu.

"I haven’t gotten a chance to talk to the marketing or public relations teams at all, so I’m not sure how much I’m allowed to say, but I think we’ll probably be able to release the next trailer next month or so… And after that, I hope to be able to give a rough idea of when it will be released."

Final Fantasy XVI will launch for the PlayStation 5 in Summer 2023.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles