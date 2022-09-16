Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Headed to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2023 - News

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer CyberConnect2 have announced Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be coming to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2023. A Season Pass 2 will also launch next year.

The first DLC included with Season PAss 2 is called Additional Scenario: -Bardock- Alone Against Fate. It features content and retells the story from the Bardock: Father of Goku TV special. Players will be able to fight Frieza in the boss encounter and interact with other Saiyans and members of the Frieza Force.

View the trailer to the DLC below:

