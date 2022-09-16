3 Sega Genesis Games Added to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack - News

Nintendo announced three Sega Genesis games have been added to the Sega Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online app. The games are Alisia Dragoon, Beyond Oasis, and Earthworm Jim.

The Sega Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online app is part of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

View a trailer of the games below:

