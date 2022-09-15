Phil Spencer: Xbox Has Been Growing in Asia, Half of Sales Have Gone to First-Time Xbox Owners - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer speaking during the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2022 showcase announced Xbox has been growing throughout Asia due to the success of the Xbox Series S and half of all sales have been to "first-time Xbox owners."

"This generation, we're welcoming more new console players to Xbox than ever before in Asia, largely because of Series S, where more than half of sales have gone to first-time, Xbox owners," said Spencer.

"Players can enjoy great quality games across all genres, including games on console PC, or cloud, and new titles from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda the same day they launch with Game Pass.

"But it's not just about the here and now. We are building the gaming and content platform for the next 20 years. We want to continue making Xbox the best value in gaming. We've worked hard to make sure our games are available however you want to play. Choice is core to our vision."

