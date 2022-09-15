Phil Spencer: Xbox Has Been Growing in Asia, Half of Sales Have Gone to First-Time Xbox Owners - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 732 Views
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer speaking during the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2022 showcase announced Xbox has been growing throughout Asia due to the success of the Xbox Series S and half of all sales have been to "first-time Xbox owners."
"This generation, we're welcoming more new console players to Xbox than ever before in Asia, largely because of Series S, where more than half of sales have gone to first-time, Xbox owners," said Spencer.
"Players can enjoy great quality games across all genres, including games on console PC, or cloud, and new titles from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda the same day they launch with Game Pass.
"But it's not just about the here and now. We are building the gaming and content platform for the next 20 years. We want to continue making Xbox the best value in gaming. We've worked hard to make sure our games are available however you want to play. Choice is core to our vision."
Series S continues to look like a big win for Microsoft! Both as an affordable price point and catering to the Asian market.
My impression is that it's working very well in every market.
Yes it is working well everywhere. This is really good for Microsoft :) They really turned it around for this gen. (granted... the bar was pretty low lol)
The S is a great little companion system that (I think) many Asians will find appealing. Especially with all the new (to XB) stuff coming to gamepass.
Regardless of how some feel the series S, it was a smart decision by Xbox and it's clearly paying off.
VGChartz: "...due to the success of the Xbox Series S and half of all sales have been to "first-time Xbox owners"."
Microsoft: "...the success of the Xbox Series S and half of all sales have been to "first-time Xbox owners"."
Are these statements the same? It seems to me like Microsoft is saying that half of Series S sales have been to first-time Xbox owners, but VGChartz has interpreted that as "all" Xbox sales in Asia (if I'm reading it correctly)? The language is admitted muddled.
The Xbox Series S as turned out to be a much better console than I initially though it would be. It's ability to hit 60 FPS at lower resolution as really been impressive. With all the lower resolution TV and monitor around the world there still a huge demand for a cheaper console that target resolution at 1080P.
You would think a console that has less power, tiny storage and no optical drive would be a detriment.
But in Asia with some extremely high amounts of internet bandwidth and already digital-heavy in the PC space... A super cost effective, tiny console... It's actually one of the perfect devices to sell in the region.