Star Ocean: The Divine Force Demo Launches Later This Month - News

/ 184 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Square Enix and developer tri-Ace announced a demo for Star Ocean: The Divine Force will launch on September 20 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

The demo will let you play from the start of Raymond's story until he arrives in Delryk Village. This is expected to take about two hours.

View the TGS 2022 trailer of the game below:

Star Ocean: The Divine Force will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam worldwide on October 27.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles