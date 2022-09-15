Horror Adventure Game Saturnalia Arrives October 27 for All Major Platforms - News

/ 260 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Santa Ragione announced the horror adventure game, Saturnalia, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store on October 27.

View the console and launch date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Saturnalia is a kaleidoscopic adventure inspired in equal parts by authentic Sardinian folklore and classic Italian giallo horror films. The story involves a mysterious, centuries-old ritual that occurs every year on the night of the winter solstice in the Italian village of Gravoi. Each of the game’s four playable characters must utilize their unique abilities and confront their own personal revelations in order to expose the secrets haunting the town and ultimately escape their doom.

Key Features:

Seek clues in a maze-like village with no markers or compass to guide your steps.

Explore the ever-changing town of Gravoi using matches to keep the dark at bay.

Flight and stealth are your only options, as you cannot fight the creature that hunts you.

stealth are your only options, as you cannot fight the creature that hunts you. Immerse yourself in the stop-motion animation and vibrant expressionist art style of Saturnalia for an eerily beautiful atmosphere that is as enthralling as it is chilling.

Saturnalia for an eerily beautiful atmosphere that is as enthralling as it is chilling. Control your fate through non-linear progression and a dynamic, adaptive narrative, with unique endgames dependent on player choices.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles